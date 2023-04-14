NDC will suffer humiliating defeat in 2024 — Stephen Atubiga predicts

Former National Democratic Congress member, Stephen Atubiga has predicted doom for his former party in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the NDC will suffer a humiliating defeat due to some poor decisions taken.

“Today, the NDC is now practicing capitalism. No youth can afford to participate in any internal election to enable them to try to lead this country. The socialist party will now be led by only corrupt, deep pockets alone.

“The NDC will suffer a humiliating defeat come the 2024 elections, due to bad decisions and policies.

"TIME WILL TELL,” read a portion of his lengthy Facebook post.

Atubiga further blamed the NDC for trying to discredit the millions of jobs created by the New Patriotic Party government under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

"It's very noticeable and feasible for any government to make these factual claims, based on its visible database," he said.

He recalled how the NDC froze employment from 2013 to 2016 due to IMF conditionalities, cancelling many contracts and failing to pay contractors, causing many to lose their capital and jobs.

"Most of them lost their capital and the termination of most of the contracts by the new government," Atubiga lamented.

"The NDC should not be talking about unemployment in this country. Look at the number of vacant positions that were wickedly, deliberately not filled till they left office," Atubiga stressed.

He expressed high regard for Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, describing him as "one of the men with the most credibility, integrity, and accountability in our today's Northern generation. Who stall tall all the time when it comes to speaking on facts and being factual on issues."

According to Atubiga, while some may disagree with some government policies, "when it comes to Dr. Bawumia speaking on issues about the economy or issues about running the country, all one has to do is step back with a deep breath without any political lens to appreciate his submissions."

Atubiga argued that more jobs were created, though the economic crisis saw some losses. He told the NDC to "come again" and further urged the opposition party to "do a self-examination of its policies as to how to create more jobs in the country when given the opportunity. I mean practically doable job creation in the country."

Atubiga claimed "Most unemployed people in this are NDC members since 2013 .why? What a shame." He said the NDC did not build capacity when in power and offered no employment for youth, accusing them of "Monkeys chop while baboons work even in opposition."