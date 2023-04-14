Kumasi: Suspension of three major projects has nothing to do with financial problems –Sam Pyne

The Mayor of Kumasi, Hon Samuel Pyne has disclosed that the suspension of three major projects in the Ashanti has nothing to do with financial problems.

According to him, funding for the projects is readily available but government opted to halt works on the projects due to the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Some residents in the Ashanti Region have expressed worry about delays in three major projects.

These projects include phase two of the Kumasi International Airport, Kejetia Central Market and the 500-bed capacity maternity and children block at the KATH.

The Mayor of Kumasi Samuel Pyne said this on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in an interview on the Kumasi Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo hosted by Captain Koda.

"I can assure you that, the suspension has nothing to do with financial problems, just as I said earlier, funding for the projects has already been secured by government but works on site had to stop due to the IMF negotiations," he stated.

He assured that work on the projects will resume immediately after the country secures the deal with IMF.