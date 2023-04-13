V/R: Tafi Atome Assemblyman laments neglect of rainstorm victims  

Mr Godwin Agbeko Akpadzi, the Assemblyman for Tafi Atome in the Afadzato South District, has expressed worry over the neglect of rainstorm victims by the Assembly and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

A total of 19 houses, 74 adults and 67 children in the Tafi Atome community were affected by a rainstorm which occurred on February 25, this year at about 1400 hours.

Mr Akpadzi speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said since the visit of the District Chief Executive and the NADMO, no relief items or help was extended to the victims and therefore urged them as well as the Member of Parliament, to as a matter of urgency; provide help for the affected people.

He noted that some victims continued to seek shelter with other families and friends, which was making life very uncomfortable and unbearable for them.

Mr Akpadzi said some victims, who tried to put back their structures in shape, could not complete it due to financial constraints adding that affected students also needed educational materials such as books and school uniforms.

Mr Francis Asumah, the Victim, said he continued to take refuge with a family due to a lack of relief items to work on his house which was completely ripped off in order to accommodate his family.

He pleaded with the government, benevolent organisations and individuals to extend a helping hand towards the victims.

Madam Fafa Atsu, Acting Afadzato South District Director, NADMO, told GNA in a phone interview that the Organisation had not neglected the victims but waiting for relief items to be distributed to the affected individuals.

She noted that some communities in the District were also affected by the storm including the classroom blocks of the Golokuati D/A Primary School which needed to be worked on for continuous academic activities.

GNA