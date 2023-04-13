ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court remands farmer into Police custody over murder of farmer  

Crime & Punishment Court remands farmer into Police custody over murderof farmer
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Nkwanta Magistrate Court has remanded Elorm Papa Anyi, a 38-year-old farmer into Police custody for allegedly stabbing a 39 -year-old farmer to death.

Anyi will reappear before the court on April 26.

Prosecuting, Inspector Bright Nkansah told the Court presided over by Mr Joseph Evans Annan Okrokpa that on April 7, this year, Anyi’s wife called the wife of the deceased, who is a cousin to Anyi and informed her that the suspect was not feeling well.

He said Anyi’s wife demanded the presence of the deceased and his wife to take a decision, on whether to send the suspect to a herbalist or not.

Inspector Nkansah said the herbalist, who is the complainant, was also an uncle to the suspect and lives at Pusupu, a suburb of the Nkwanta South Municipality.

He said the deceased carried the suspect on a motorbike to the herbalist adding that when they both got to their destination, it was late hence were asked to sleep over for the herbalist to assess the condition of the convict.

Inspector Nkansah said the herbalist offered them a place to pass the night, while the deceased was fast asleep, around 0200 hours, the suspect stabbed the deceased multiple times with a knife.

He said the deceased bled profusely from the wounds while shouting for help.

Inspector Nkansah said the complainant later heard the shout from the deceased for help and when the suspect saw him, he fled with the knife in his hands.

He said the lifeless body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood in the room they occupied adding that the complainant immediately rushed to the Brewaniase Police Station and reported the incident.

Inspector Nkansah said after a few minutes, the convict turned himself into the Police still wielding the knife he used in committing the crime.

He said that the body of the deceased was conveyed to the Nkwanta Municipal Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical officer of the facility.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We'll clinch US3bn IMF bailout deal in May — Ken Ofori-Atta We'll clinch US$3bn IMF bailout deal in May — Ken Ofori-Atta

1 hour ago

Chinaboots Ghanas confidence tosecure IMF Board approvalbyQ2 China boots Ghana’s confidence to secure IMF Board approval by Q2

1 hour ago

Hon Samuel Pyne Kumasi: Suspension of three major projects has nothing to do with financial prob...

1 hour ago

WACCBIP, partners win highly competitive DELTAS Grant for research and training of PhD students and postdoctoral fellows WACCBIP, partners win highly competitive DELTAS Grant for research and training ...

2 hours ago

UCC senior staff embark on indefinite strike over allowances, conditions of service and promotions UCC senior staff embark on indefinite strike over allowances, conditions of serv...

2 hours ago

1,939 Liberians granted residence permitin Ghana 1,939 Liberians granted residence permit in Ghana

4 hours ago

They used 'foreign accent', numerous 'slangs' and 'big English' but failed — Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo They used 'foreign accent', numerous 'slangs' and 'big English' but failed — Mah...

4 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, Ghanaian activist Ghanaian youth are actually very lazy – Oliver-Barker

5 hours ago

Duffuor promises to use two years to fix Ghanas broken economy if elected president Duffuor promises to use two years to fix Ghana’s broken economy if elected presi...

5 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama Election 2024: NDC will beat NPP like how Azumah beat Jeff Fenech - Mahama

Latest: News
body-container-line