NPP youth organiser surrenders to police for wearing military camouflaged

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, voluntarily presented himself to the Police Headquarters in Accra on Thursday, April 13, after being invited for reportedly wearing military camouflage.

Mustapha was accompanied by members of the Youth Wing of the party, and many supporters gathered at the headquarters to show their solidarity.

This was after the Upper West Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reported Mustapha to the police for wearing a military camouflage shirt during a party event in the region.

Mustapha had previously expressed his willingness to report to the police and after discussions with the Upper West Regional Police Command, he decided to turn himself in at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra.

This incident follows the recent arrest of six executives of the NDC, including the Regional Vice Chairman Captain(Rtd) Kofi Jabari and Regional Deputy Secretary, Mr Baah Acheamfour, for wearing camouflaged attire during former President John Mahama's campaign tour in the Ashanti region.

The upcoming general elections in 2024 are expected to be closely contested, and incidents like these are likely to further fuel the political rivalry between the two major parties.