2024 General Election: NDC will beat NPP like how Azumah beat Jeff Fenech - Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama is confident that come what may, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will come to power after the 2024 general elections.

According to the flagbearer hopeful of the NDC, the party will beat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) just like how great Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson defeated fierce opponent Jeff Fenech.

“When Azumah was asked about the fight he said he was going into the fight with his own referee, that is to knock out Jeff Fenech and that was what he did.

“We are also going into the elections with our own referee to put up a performance and win the elections convincingly to make it difficult for anyone to attempt to rig,” John Dramani Mahama said on the final day of his tour of the Eastern Region to engage delegates.

Mahama believes that although President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed NPP people as commissioners of the Electoral Commission, that cannot stop the NDC from winning the next general election.

“The NPP are afraid and so they are placing their party members at the Electoral Commission. If you look at the recent appointments that were made to the EC they are NPP people complete.

“If the elections are free and fair the NDC will win by the grace of God,” John Dramani Mahama said.

After bringing his tour of the Eastern Region to an end, the flagbearer hopeful of the NDC is set to tour the Oti Region on April 16.