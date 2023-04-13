ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 General Election: NDC will beat NPP like how Azumah beat Jeff Fenech - Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines John Dramani Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama is confident that come what may, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will come to power after the 2024 general elections.

According to the flagbearer hopeful of the NDC, the party will beat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) just like how great Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson defeated fierce opponent Jeff Fenech.

“When Azumah was asked about the fight he said he was going into the fight with his own referee, that is to knock out Jeff Fenech and that was what he did.

“We are also going into the elections with our own referee to put up a performance and win the elections convincingly to make it difficult for anyone to attempt to rig,” John Dramani Mahama said on the final day of his tour of the Eastern Region to engage delegates.

Mahama believes that although President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed NPP people as commissioners of the Electoral Commission, that cannot stop the NDC from winning the next general election.

“The NPP are afraid and so they are placing their party members at the Electoral Commission. If you look at the recent appointments that were made to the EC they are NPP people complete.

“If the elections are free and fair the NDC will win by the grace of God,” John Dramani Mahama said.

After bringing his tour of the Eastern Region to an end, the flagbearer hopeful of the NDC is set to tour the Oti Region on April 16.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ghana to seal 3billion IMF deal by close of June – Government Spokesperson Ghana to seal $3billion IMF deal by close of June – Government Spokesperson

4 hours ago

It doesnt make sense for NPP to abandon my projects to rot – Mahama on Abetifi Government Hospital It doesn’t make sense for NPP to abandon my projects to rot – Mahama on Abetifi ...

4 hours ago

Go do your fact-check, even dogs will reject Akufo-Addo's Free SHS meals – Mahama to journalists Go do your fact-check, even dogs will reject Akufo-Addo's Free SHS meals – Maham...

4 hours ago

Mahama to tour Oti Region from Sunday Mahama to tour Oti Region from Sunday

4 hours ago

Volta Red Oil refinery pollutes Wawa Riverat Kadjebi Volta Red Oil refinery pollutes Wawa River at Kadjebi

4 hours ago

Police clear several 'wee ghettos at Bibiani Police clear several 'wee ghettos’ at Bibiani

4 hours ago

Kumasi: FDA seizes 700,000 worth of unregistered herbals at Alabar Kumasi: FDA seizes ¢700,000 worth of unregistered herbals at Alabar

4 hours ago

We're sending all branch and constituency executives to NDC school — Mahama We're sending all branch and constituency executives to NDC school — Mahama

5 hours ago

NPP primaries: Alan leads Bawumia in race as Ken Agyapong gives hot chase — Global InfoAnalytics poll NPP primaries: Alan leads Bawumia in race as Ken Agyapong gives hot chase — Glob...

6 hours ago

77 of floating voters not happy with Akufo-Addos performance – Survey reveals 77% of floating voters not happy with Akufo-Addo’s performance – Survey reveals

Latest: News
body-container-line