STAR Ghana Foundation provides GHC348,561 for cashew development

Cashew Watch Ghana (CWG), a civil society platform, has secured GHS348,561 from STAR Ghana Foundation to mobilize and strengthen cashew farmers’ co-operatives and increase their participation and inclusion in policy planning, implementation and monitoring of cashew sector projects in Ghana.

The 14-month project titled, “Amplifying the Voices of Cashew Farmers” seeks to equip at least 1,500 cashew farmers with the requisite skills and knowledge to effectively engage government and key stakeholders to influence policy and practice in the sector.

The project will help improve transparency and accountability in the management of the cashew sector through sustained advocacy from a strengthened platform of civil society groups working on cashew and also make a case for cashew to be prioritized in the 2024 election by making political parties have a clear-cut policy for the cashew sector in their manifestoes.

The National Convener of the Cashew Watch Ghana, Raphael Godlove Ahenu Junior, who announced this to the media in Sunyani, mentioned cashew farmers in Tain, Jaman North and Jaman South Districts in the Bono region as the main beneficiaries of the project.

Job creation

Mr. Ahenu said the cashew sector is increasingly becoming one of the most important agricultural sectors in Ghana.

The sector, he noted, has grown into one that contributes significantly to economic growth, particularly in job creation and poverty reduction.

According to African Cashew Alliance, over 800,000 people are directly and indirectly employed across the cashew supply chain which includes farmers, factory workers, buyers, and exporters of the commodity in Ghana.

With an estimated annual production of between 110,000 and 130,000 tons of raw cashew nuts, about 85% of which are exported, cashew has for the past five years been one of the top non-traditional export commodities in Ghana.

Mr Ahenu stated that data from the Bank of Ghana indicated that the country earned 128.70 million dollars from cashew nuts exports in the first quarter of 2021.

Supply chain linkages

He noted that even though there had been several actor associations like the Ghana Cashew Traders and Exporters Association, farmer associations and the Association of Cashew Processors Ghana (ACPG), the sector still lacks proper organisation and adequate supply chain linkages, especially among cashew smallholder farmers.

The National Convener expressed worry about the lack of proper coordination among the various actor associations meant that these associations sometimes pushed the interests of their members and not the sector in its entirety.

This, he pointed out, has resulted in illegal activities like the smuggling of nuts to and from neighbouring countries, giving way for unauthorized buyers and exporters to buy directly at the farm gate at lower prices and without allowing proper drying to be done by farmers.

All these, he revealed, have contributed to the price volatility of cashew and resulted in the low level of local processing in Ghana.

Empowerment

The Functional Steering Committee Chairman of CWG, Simon Asore, said there is a need to mobilize, empower and strengthen these associations and farmer’s cooperatives so as to amplify their voice on challenges facing them in the cashew sector, so they can analyse policies and engage with power holders in the sector.

Unfortunately, he noted, many of the cashew farmers lack the capacity, resources, agency and skills to influence decisions affecting their work and well-being, or are unaware of their right to do so, which reduces their demands for services and engagement.

This, Mr Asore noted, poses significant barriers to their meaningful engagement with authorities, especially the Ministry of Food Agriculture and Ghana Tree Crops Authority.

Mr Asore said the project will increase media coverage of cashew sector related issues while demonstrating accurate and holistic understanding of issues in the cashew sector - from livelihood and economic perspectives through training and the formation of Cashew Reporters Network.