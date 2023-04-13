ModernGhana logo
Deputy A-G, Abesim youth appreciate Stephen Appiah

13.04.2023 LISTEN

Deputy Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has joined the chiefs and people of Abesim in the Bono Region to honour former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah for his immense contributions to Ghana's football.

The occasion, which was on the theme: "Celebrating the Legends" was to acknowledge the celebrated Stephen Appiah for his selflessness, dedication and extraordinary performance during his leadership as the captain of Ghana’s senior national football team, the Black Stars.

It coincided with the annual football gala competition, which featured five-community teams, namely Abesim Youth, Badolo Stars, Agape Down, Ohene Gyan and Komkom all of whom competed for the trophy.

This year’s competition was also attended by the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene; the Sunyani East Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr Frank Musah Damtarl; retired footballers/legends, football administrators, among others.

Mr Appiah, who hails from Chorkor, a suburb of Accra in the Greater Accra Region, was selected to be honoured during the seventh edition of the annual event aimed at recognising personalities in football who have contributed to Ghana’s football industry.

As part of the recognition, the Deputy Attorney-General, who also hails from Abesim, the Regional Minister and other dignitaries present, presented citations to Mr Appiah.

Speaking at the event, Mr Stephen Appiah gave an assurance that he would continue to contribute to the development of young talented footballers for the country. He encourages young people who have chosen football as their career not to give up because of challenges such as poor pitches and other problems associated with the industry.

He thanked the organisers for choosing him among many equally important and hard-working football personalities and the entire people of the country, who had given him the opportunity to play for the country and the support during his playing days.

At the end of the game, the Abesim Youth won the ultimate trophy after beating Badolo Stars on penalties

