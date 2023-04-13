They used 'foreign accent', numerous 'slangs' and 'big English' but failed — Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo

13.04.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Mahama who is seeking a second term in office mocked President Nana Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during a speech in Suhum, Eastern Region.

Mahama said the President and the NPP then in opposition used "big English" and "slang" to deceive Ghanaians but are now struggling to fulfil those promises.

“They have a foreign accent, but I have a Ghanaian accent. But these numerous slangs and big English doesn’t develop a country,” he said.

Mahama noted that President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2016 election campaign used heavy slogans creating the impression that they turn Ghana into a paradise overnight.

“NPP is gonna come and transform Ghana in one and a half years. When we come we’ll give you one district, one factory,” Mr Maham mimicked President Akufo-Add amid laughter.

He also cited some of Akufo-Addo's popular quotes, including "yԑ tse sika so nanso ԑkom de yen," which means "we have wealth but we are suffering."