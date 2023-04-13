ModernGhana logo
Ghana to seal $3billion IMF deal by close of June – Government Spokesperson

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the government's spokesperson for governance and security has hinted at a soon-to-be-sealed deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The $3billion bailout which was supposed to be sealed by the end of March this year will happen by the end of June this year.

Speaking on Accra-based Original TV, Mr. Boakye-Danquah cited smooth talks with Chinese government for debt forgiveness as a boost for the country to seal the IMF deal.

The Paris Club, which was petitioned by government to help in its negotiation with China, according to the spokesperson is currently bearing fruits.

“I am confident that with the cooperation we are receiving from the Paris Club members and the People's Republic of China, which sent a delegation from China's Exim Bank to France over the weekend to meet with officials of the Ministry of Finance, we will be able to go to the board of the fund to finally conclude the agreement by the end of the quarter," he disclosed.

Ghana on July 1, 2022 announced going to the IMF for a handout.

Subsequently, the government, in December 2022, reached a staff-level agreement with the fund as part of the processes for a bailout, pending approval from the board, which is becoming very difficult for Ghana.

Ghana to seal $3billion IMF deal by close of June – Government Spokesperson

