ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghanaian youth are actually very lazy – Oliver-Barker

Social News Oliver Barker Vormawor, Ghanaian activist
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Oliver Barker Vormawor, Ghanaian activist

Ghanaian human rights and good governance activist, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has sparked controversy over the claim that Ghanaian youth are indeed lazy.

The #FixTheCountry Convener took to Twitter on Thursday, April 13, to share his views on the long-standing debate about whether Ghanaian youth are lazy or not.

In his tweet, Barker stated, "Ghanaian youth are actually very lazy.”

He went on to provide reasons for his claim, stating, "Imagine not knowing that you don’t need a job in an economic crisis. All you need is 50,000 cedis to buy one acre of farmland."

Barker sarcastically continued, "30,000 to fight land guards of the other 3 people the chief sold the same land to. 100,000 to go to court and stay there for 10 years. 10,000 for seedlings. 7000 for fertilizer, 5000 for farm hands. 10,000 for water irrigation system. Harvest and sell the one acre of produce for 2000 cedis."

This statement follows similar claims made by other popular Ghanaians like Sarfo Kantanka Junior, who have claimed that laziness is the cause of the joblessness of the youth in the country.

Critics argue that Ghanaian youth should instead focus on starting something for themselves than always waiting for manna to fall from somewhere.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, Ghanaian activist Ghanaian youth are actually very lazy – Oliver-Barker

2 hours ago

Duffuor promises to use two years to fix Ghanas broken economy if elected president Duffuor promises to use two years to fix Ghana’s broken economy if elected presi...

2 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama Election 2024: NDC will beat NPP like how Azumah beat Jeff Fenech - Mahama

3 hours ago

Ghana to seal 3billion IMF deal by close of June – Government Spokesperson Ghana to seal $3billion IMF deal by close of June – Government Spokesperson

4 hours ago

It doesnt make sense for NPP to abandon my projects to rot – Mahama on Abetifi Government Hospital It doesn’t make sense for NPP to abandon my projects to rot – Mahama on Abetifi ...

4 hours ago

Go do your fact-check, even dogs will reject Akufo-Addo's Free SHS meals – Mahama to journalists Go do your fact-check, even dogs will reject Akufo-Addo's Free SHS meals – Maham...

4 hours ago

Mahama to tour Oti Region from Sunday Mahama to tour Oti Region from Sunday

4 hours ago

Volta Red Oil refinery pollutes Wawa Riverat Kadjebi Volta Red Oil refinery pollutes Wawa River at Kadjebi

4 hours ago

Police clear several 'wee ghettos at Bibiani Police clear several 'wee ghettos’ at Bibiani

4 hours ago

Kumasi: FDA seizes 700,000 worth of unregistered herbals at Alabar Kumasi: FDA seizes ¢700,000 worth of unregistered herbals at Alabar

Latest: News
body-container-line