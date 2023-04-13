Ghanaian youth are actually very lazy – Oliver-Barker

Ghanaian human rights and good governance activist, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has sparked controversy over the claim that Ghanaian youth are indeed lazy.

The #FixTheCountry Convener took to Twitter on Thursday, April 13, to share his views on the long-standing debate about whether Ghanaian youth are lazy or not.

In his tweet, Barker stated, "Ghanaian youth are actually very lazy.”

He went on to provide reasons for his claim, stating, "Imagine not knowing that you don’t need a job in an economic crisis. All you need is 50,000 cedis to buy one acre of farmland."

Barker sarcastically continued, "30,000 to fight land guards of the other 3 people the chief sold the same land to. 100,000 to go to court and stay there for 10 years. 10,000 for seedlings. 7000 for fertilizer, 5000 for farm hands. 10,000 for water irrigation system. Harvest and sell the one acre of produce for 2000 cedis."

This statement follows similar claims made by other popular Ghanaians like Sarfo Kantanka Junior, who have claimed that laziness is the cause of the joblessness of the youth in the country.

Critics argue that Ghanaian youth should instead focus on starting something for themselves than always waiting for manna to fall from somewhere.