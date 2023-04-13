ModernGhana logo
They're afraid, those they appointed to EC are NPP people complete — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the three persons who were recently appointed to the Electoral Commission (EC) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Peter Appiahene, Madam Salima Ahmed Tijani and Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng were all appointed as Board members of the Commission.

He accused the President of deliberately planting his party members at the EC in order to rig the 2024 general elections in favour of the NPP.

Speaking to supporters of the NDC as part of his campaign to be elected flagbearer of the NDC for the 2024 elections, he said “we want the 2024 general elections to be free and fair, we in NDC won't rig it and we won't also allow anyone to rig it. If the elections are free and fair the NDC will win by the grace of God.”

He added “The NPP are afraid and so they are placing their party members at the Electoral Commission. If you look at the recent appointments that were made to the EC they are NPP people complete.”

