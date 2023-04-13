ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.04.2023 Social News

Accused to plead guilty for manslaughter over murder of Akua Denteh

Accused to plead guilty for manslaughter over murder of Akua Denteh
13.04.2023 LISTEN

The defence lawyer for two accused persons – Hajia Serena Mohammed and Latifa Bumaye – who are standing trial at the Tamale High Court over the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba has written a proposal to the prosecution to change the pleas of his clients from not guilty to murder to guilty to manslaughter.

The lawyer, Abass Klimba Amankwah, believes the act committed by the accused persons was manslaughter.

The prosecution has, however, informed the court that they want to study the proposal.

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, May 9 for the prosecution to announce to the court whether it accepts or rejects the proposal.

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Akua Denteh was lynched at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region over witchcraft accusation.

She together with 17 others were seen in a viral video being tortured by a supposed soothsayer, Hajia Serena Mohammed, and her accomplice Latifa Bomaye.

Seven persons including the chief of Kafaba were arrested in connection with the murder.

Five of them namely Haruna Aness, 34, Issifa Tanko, 35, Issifa Sachibu, 32, Shaibu Muntala, 29, and Sulemana Ali, 35, were acquitted after the Regional Attorney General's Department legally counseled the police to do so.

-3news.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

It doesnt make sense for NPP to abandon my projects to rot – Mahama on Abetifi Government Hospital It doesn’t make sense for NPP to abandon my projects to rot – Mahama on Abetifi ...

1 hour ago

Go do your fact-check, even dogs will reject Akufo-Addo's Free SHS meals – Mahama to journalists Go do your fact-check, even dogs will reject Akufo-Addo's Free SHS meals – Maham...

1 hour ago

Mahama to tour Oti Region from Sunday Mahama to tour Oti Region from Sunday

1 hour ago

Volta Red Oil refinery pollutes Wawa Riverat Kadjebi Volta Red Oil refinery pollutes Wawa River at Kadjebi

1 hour ago

Police clear several 'wee ghettos at Bibiani Police clear several 'wee ghettos’ at Bibiani

1 hour ago

Kumasi: FDA seizes 700,000 worth of unregistered herbals at Alabar Kumasi: FDA seizes ¢700,000 worth of unregistered herbals at Alabar

1 hour ago

We're sending all branch and constituency executives to NDC school — Mahama We're sending all branch and constituency executives to NDC school — Mahama

2 hours ago

NPP primaries: Alan leads Bawumia in race as Ken Agyapong gives hot chase — Global InfoAnalytics poll NPP primaries: Alan leads Bawumia in race as Ken Agyapong gives hot chase — Glob...

2 hours ago

Kweku Baako slams NDC for 'laughable and comical' petition to arrest Bryan Acheampong Kweku Baako slams NDC for 'laughable and comical' petition to arrest Bryan Achea...

3 hours ago

77 of floating voters not happy with Akufo-Addos performance – Survey reveals 77% of floating voters not happy with Akufo-Addo’s performance – Survey reveals

Latest: News
body-container-line