Accused to plead guilty for manslaughter over murder of Akua Denteh

13.04.2023

The defence lawyer for two accused persons – Hajia Serena Mohammed and Latifa Bumaye – who are standing trial at the Tamale High Court over the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba has written a proposal to the prosecution to change the pleas of his clients from not guilty to murder to guilty to manslaughter.

The lawyer, Abass Klimba Amankwah, believes the act committed by the accused persons was manslaughter.

The prosecution has, however, informed the court that they want to study the proposal.

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, May 9 for the prosecution to announce to the court whether it accepts or rejects the proposal.

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Akua Denteh was lynched at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region over witchcraft accusation.

She together with 17 others were seen in a viral video being tortured by a supposed soothsayer, Hajia Serena Mohammed, and her accomplice Latifa Bomaye.

Seven persons including the chief of Kafaba were arrested in connection with the murder.

Five of them namely Haruna Aness, 34, Issifa Tanko, 35, Issifa Sachibu, 32, Shaibu Muntala, 29, and Sulemana Ali, 35, were acquitted after the Regional Attorney General's Department legally counseled the police to do so.

-3news.com