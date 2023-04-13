ModernGhana logo
Mahama to tour Oti Region from Sunday

Former President John Dramani Mahama is set to tour Oti Region from April 16 to interact with delegates, functionaries, activists, and supporters of the party.

During the visit, the flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would engage with Branch, Constituency and Regional executives to enlighten them on his vision and plans for the nation.

In a statement issued, it urged the nine constituencies’ chairmen to strictly adhere to the agreed programme schedule to ensure a successful event.

It said the leadership of the region, led by Mr Kwadwo Gyapong, had already engaged with the constituency chairmen to deliberate on the visit.

It noted that Mr Mahama would interact with some economic and social groups in Guan, Buem, Biakoye, Krachi East and Krachi West constituency on day one.

He is also expected to engage Krachi Nchumuru, Nkwanta North, Nkwanta South, and Akan constituency executives.

GNA

