Help us with portable drinking water - Adobewura Assemblyman to MP

Hon Alfred Obeng Boateng, MP for the area

18.04.2023 LISTEN

The Assemblyman for Adobewura electoral area, a farming community in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region, Hon. Bismark Offin has passionately appealed to the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon Alfred Obeng Boateng and other benevolent individuals to come to the aid of the electoral area with access to portable drinking water.

Speaking to a section of the media in an interview, Hon Offin disclosed that the activities of illegal miners have destroyed their source of drinking water.

The assemblyman hinted that the electoral area has a population of over one thousand who share water with animals.

He particularly mentioned Alata community which has been severely affected by the pollution indicating that the same community voted massively for the victory of the NPP in the region.

Asides the water challenges, he noted that erosion has developed deep gullies at the center of the town where vehicles ply. A situation he said, is making vehicular movement difficult.

According to him, the deep hole also poses a death trap for both residents needing urgent attention.

"It is based on these reasons and many more, hence I am passionately appealing to the MP for the area and other benevolent organizations to come to my aid and solve the issue," he emphasised.