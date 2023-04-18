ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.04.2023 Social News

Help us with portable drinking water - Adobewura Assemblyman to MP

Hon Alfred Obeng Boateng, MP for the areaHon Alfred Obeng Boateng, MP for the area
18.04.2023 LISTEN

The Assemblyman for Adobewura electoral area, a farming community in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region, Hon. Bismark Offin has passionately appealed to the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon Alfred Obeng Boateng and other benevolent individuals to come to the aid of the electoral area with access to portable drinking water.

Speaking to a section of the media in an interview, Hon Offin disclosed that the activities of illegal miners have destroyed their source of drinking water.

The assemblyman hinted that the electoral area has a population of over one thousand who share water with animals.

He particularly mentioned Alata community which has been severely affected by the pollution indicating that the same community voted massively for the victory of the NPP in the region.

Asides the water challenges, he noted that erosion has developed deep gullies at the center of the town where vehicles ply. A situation he said, is making vehicular movement difficult.

According to him, the deep hole also poses a death trap for both residents needing urgent attention.

"It is based on these reasons and many more, hence I am passionately appealing to the MP for the area and other benevolent organizations to come to my aid and solve the issue," he emphasised.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

Top Stories

4 hours ago

If you say we under-declare our goods does it mean GRA is incompetent – GUTA questions Joe Wise If you say we under-declare our goods does it mean GRA is incompetent – GUTA que...

4 hours ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, aspiring NPP flagbearer I’ll display cash if any candidate dare me – Kennedy Agyapong warns Bawumia, Ala...

4 hours ago

Oliver Barker Mawuse Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry When will Ghanaians ever be ready to resist oppressors’ rule? – Oliver Barker qu...

4 hours ago

No daughter of Jesus should dress to kill — Pastor urges women to dress modestly ‘No daughter of Jesus should dress to kill’ — Pastor urges women to dress modest...

5 hours ago

Justice Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo Justice Gertrude Torkornoo penciled for Chief Justice job

5 hours ago

ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama ECG staff are threatened with dogs, stopped from reading meters of customers – M...

5 hours ago

If you have done an illegal connection we are coming for you – ECG warns customers If you have done an illegal connection we are coming for you – ECG warns custome...

6 hours ago

'Killers' of J. B. Danquah Adu gave voluntary statements - Court rules 'Killers' of J. B. Danquah Adu gave voluntary statements - Court rules

6 hours ago

Nkwanta cell escapees jailed two years each in hard labour Nkwanta cell escapees jailed two years each in hard labour

6 hours ago

Aisha Huang re-entered Ghana because she had missed her husband — Police Investigator Aisha Huang re-entered Ghana because she had missed her husband — Police Investi...

Latest: News
body-container-line