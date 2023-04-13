ModernGhana logo
It’s only under reckless Akufo-Addo gov’t that toilets are converted to accommodate students – Apaak

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Clement Abas Apaak has brought to light how toilets have been converted to accommodate students of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale.

In a video posted on his social media, the MP bemoaned the situation, describing it not only as shocking but unthinkable.

According to him, it is the recklessness and corrupt nature of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that has caused this problem.

Clement Abas Apaak is of the view that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should bow his head in shame.

“It's only under this reckless and corrupt NADAA/Bawumia NPP gov't that toilets are converted to accommodate students in a secondary school. I just got the video below, one of three clips, from GHANASCO in Tamale. Unthinkable, most shocking. NADAA must bow his head in shame,” the Builsa South MP said in a post on Twitter.

Dr. Clement Apaak who is the Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament has in recent months raised issues about how the country’s education system is suffering under the current government.

From challenges facing the Free Senior High School programme to the school feeding issues, he has called on government to sit up to make education in the country better.

