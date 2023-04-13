Let's pursue peace — Justice Stephen Allan Brobby to politicians

A retired Supreme Court Judge and former Chief Justice of Gambia, Justice Brobby has said politicians should learn from athletes who are gallant even when they lose.

He said in athletics when you lose you prepare and come back strong another day.

In Ghana, he noted that unfortunately politicians mount platforms and say things which they regret.

According to him, some politicians are forced to eat their words whilst others are forced to rationalize what they said after the public is enraged.

Justice Brobbey made these remarks when he accepted to chair the 10th Anniversary Celebration Event of GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human.

The event was started ten years ago by Rexs Brobby, a former national athlete.

The event was held on April 23, 2023 at Accra Sports Stadium.