71% of voters believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction under Akufo-Addo - Survey

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Global InfoAnalytics has issued a release on the findings of its recent survey.

In the findings of the new national poll released by Global InfoAnalytics for the month of April 2023, it said 71% of voters believed Ghana is headed in the wrong direction under Akufo-Addo.

The poll said 65 percent of voters disapprove of his performance, up from 59 percent in January, while 29 percent approve of his performance, down from 32 percent.

While 58 percent of NPP supporters approve of the president’s performance, 38 percent disapprove.

For supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) engaged, the poll uncovered that 11 percent approved his job performance whilst 86 percent disapproved his performance.

Meanwhile, 15 percent of floating voters approved of President Akufo-Addo’s performance compared to 77 percent who disapproved of his performance.

“71 percent of voters believed Ghana is headed in the wrong direction, unchanged from January 2023 poll. 19 percent believed it is headed in the right direction and a further 10 percent did not have opinion,” parts of the survey by Global InfoAnalytics revealed.

For the NPP primaries, the poll shows Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (KOA) surging among general voters but not enough to overtake Hon Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten (AKK) and H.E. Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) in the race to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.

While for the NDC polls, John Dramani Mahama has a big gap over other flagbearer aspirants.

