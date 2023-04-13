Urgent action needed to address streetism in Northern Ghana

Youth and Civil Society Leaders have called for adequate funding for the National Centre for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Department of Social Welfare.

The youth have pointed out that the NCCE and the Department of Social Welfare are legally responsible for educating and providing support to streetism, but they lack the necessary resources to do so.

The young activists also highlighted in their petition that foreign nationals are exploiting the country's lenient laws to bring children into the cities to beg for alms. They emphasized that the situation requires immediate action from the government.

The youth are asking for immediate bylaws in the Tamale Metropolis where streetism is on the rise to stop parents from making their children work on the streets.

According to the group, about 90,000 children are living on the streets, denying them access to education and a decent life. They believe that majority of these street children are from the north where poverty is high.

The group delivered their petition to the Mayor of Tamale, Sule Salifu, at a forum organized by the Centre for Development and Policy Advocacy (CEDEPA) Ghana to mark International Day for Street Children in the Northern Regional capital.

During the forum, the Executive Director of CEDEPA Ghana, Mr. Ziblim Alhassan, expressed his concern about the state of streetism in the Northern Region.

He emphasized that urgent action is needed from the government and other civil society organizations to address the problem.

Mr. Ziblim backed the youth's claim that foreign nationals are bringing children from their countries to beg on the streets of cities. He believes that these actions not only violate children's rights but also pose a threat to the security of the country.

The Director of CEDEPA called on the government to implement effective policies that would deter foreigners from engaging in such illegal activities within the country.

Commendations

The Northern Regional Director of NCCE, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, praised the youth for the petition to the President, noting that it is a step in the right direction.

Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu also highlighted the potential danger of extremists entering the country through the activities of vulnerable street children.

He encouraged the youth to become change ambassadors in their communities and educational institutions regarding streetism. She stressed that ending this problem requires collective efforts from all stakeholders.

He applauded the efforts of Cedepa and its partners in their efforts to combat streetism in the country.

Hajia Fati Seidu, the Executive Director of Sung Foundation, delivered a solidarity speech on behalf of the Coalition of Non-governmental Organizations Against Streetism (CONAS).

She joined the youth activists in urging urgent action to end streetism in the Tamale metropolis.

She however, emphasized the importance of young people being respectful towards the elderly and taking responsibility for their actions.

Hajia Fati Seidu also highlighted that the youth are the future leaders of the community, but they can only fulfill this role by taking their education seriously and avoiding behaviors that may lead them astray.

International Day for Street Children

The International Day for Street Children is a global awareness day observed annually on April 12th.

The day aims to raise awareness about the plight of street children and advocate for their rights.

It also celebrates the resilience and strength of street children and promotes the need for their protection and support.

The day was first celebrated in 2012 and has since been recognized by various organizations and individuals around the world.