The unresolved killings in 2020 elections are unacceptable – Ablakwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has bemoaned the unresolved killings in the 2020 general elections.

He is raising concern following the latest 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices published by the U.S. Department of State.

The report highlights the 2020 election killings and how none of the investigations officials announced have been completed, and no perpetrator has been brought to book after more than two years.

The 2022 Country Reports also document other heinous killings such as the Nkoranza killings and the Yendi Killing by police officers.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, it is unacceptable that ahead of the crucial 2024 general election, perpetrators have not been punished.

“It’s totally unacceptable that perpetrators have not been brought to book,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared in a Facebook post.

The North Tongu MP continued, “President Akufo-Addo has heartlessly refused to make any public comment on the killings or commiserate with grieving families even though it occurred under his watch as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and even though he was the greatest beneficiary of that bloody election.”

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is of the view that “it is this climate of impunity that has emboldened the likes of Braggadocios Bryan Acheampong to lawlessly promise more violence and mayhem during the 2024 election.”

According to him, it comes with no surprise that the security services have been toothless, helpless, and hapless following the now infamous incendiary war-mongering statements from the Cabinet Minister.

