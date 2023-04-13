ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It’s an embarrassment gov’t officials have been cited for engaging in corruption with impunity – Ablakwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to the US Department of State's 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana.

In a statement on his Facebook, the MP said it is a national embarrassment for Ghana to be reminded again that government officials frequently engage in corrupt practices with impunity.

“It is a national embarrassment for the Country Reports to now have this to say about the state of corruption in Ghana: “officials frequently engaged in corrupt practices with impunity. There were numerous reports of government corruption. Corruption was present in all sectors of government…”

“The Report makes reference to the Afrobarometer which reveals that 85% of respondents rated the government’s handling of the fight against corruption as “fairly bad” or “very bad,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in his statement.

Among other things, the US Department of State 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana highlights the 2020 election killings and how none of the investigations officials announced have been completed, and no perpetrator has been brought to book after more than 2 years.

The 2022 Country Reports also document other heinous killings such as the Nkoranza killings and the Yendi Killing by police officers.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, it is totally unacceptable that perpetrators have not been brought to book.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPA to regulate bitumen supply chain to ensure quality and efficiency NPA to regulate bitumen supply chain to ensure quality and efficiency

1 hour ago

Dr. Clement Apaak It’s only under reckless Akufo-Addo gov’t that toilets are converted to accommod...

1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 71% of voters believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction under Akufo-Addo - ...

1 hour ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa The unresolved killings in 2020 elections are unacceptable – Ablakwa

1 hour ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah It’s an embarrassment gov’t officials have been cited for engaging in corruption...

3 hours ago

Credit: Tom Wilkinson, University of Oxford New Oxford University Malaria vaccine receives regulatory approval in Ghana

5 hours ago

Basic schools can't participate in sports because of lack of funds – Clement Apaak Basic schools can't participate in sports because of lack of funds – Clement Apa...

5 hours ago

Ghana is first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine Ghana is first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine

5 hours ago

Police chase NPP Youth Organiser for wearing military camouflage Police chase NPP Youth Organiser for wearing military camouflage

5 hours ago

Ghanas 45.0 inflation still high, were not out of the woods – Godfred Bokpin Ghana’s 45.0% inflation still high, we’re not out of the woods – Godfred Bokpin

Latest: News
body-container-line