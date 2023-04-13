It’s an embarrassment gov’t officials have been cited for engaging in corruption with impunity – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to the US Department of State's 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana.

In a statement on his Facebook, the MP said it is a national embarrassment for Ghana to be reminded again that government officials frequently engage in corrupt practices with impunity.

“It is a national embarrassment for the Country Reports to now have this to say about the state of corruption in Ghana: “officials frequently engaged in corrupt practices with impunity. There were numerous reports of government corruption. Corruption was present in all sectors of government…”

“The Report makes reference to the Afrobarometer which reveals that 85% of respondents rated the government’s handling of the fight against corruption as “fairly bad” or “very bad,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in his statement.

Among other things, the US Department of State 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana highlights the 2020 election killings and how none of the investigations officials announced have been completed, and no perpetrator has been brought to book after more than 2 years.

The 2022 Country Reports also document other heinous killings such as the Nkoranza killings and the Yendi Killing by police officers.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, it is totally unacceptable that perpetrators have not been brought to book.