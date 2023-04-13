ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Basic schools can't participate in sports because of lack of funds – Clement Apaak

By ClassFm
Education Basic schools can't participate in sports because of lack of funds – Clement Apaak
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Select Committee of Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak, has bemoaned the unavailability of funds to enable Basic Schools prepare for the upcoming Inter Circuits Sports Competition.

This comes on the back of preparations by the Sports and Culture Unit to organise Inter Circuits Sports Competition.

According to Dr Apaak, basic schools are struggling to fund their sporting activities due to government’s refusal to disburse capitation grant.

A statement issued by the Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Select Committee of Parliament, who is also the Member of Parliament for Builsa South in solidarity with the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools, said: “It has come to the attention of Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS) that, the Sports and Culture Unit is prepping to organise Inter Circuits Sports Competition and has therefore charged the various Circuit Sports Secretaries to prepare their teams towards the aforementioned competitions with the key objective of selecting players to form the District Team.

“There is a saying in Akan ‘y3n kote aduro mmraa 3noa ne ahahan’. To wit, money is key in the aforementioned competitions.”

He noted that, “In preparing the Circuits’ Teams, Schools usually pay or contribute monies (Affiliation Fee) but it is crystal clear that no school in the District can boast of a dime in the School’s coffers.

“It is also paramount to note that most of the Heads used their own meagre salaries to cater for the Inter Schools Gala Competitions that were held last term because the Capitation Grant disbursed was woefully inadequate.”

“We (COHBS) wish to bring it to the attention of the Sports and Culture Unit that we love our students and wish they thrive in their various fields but we have sacrificed enough and this time our resources have been depleted therefore we are not in the position to finance any activities with our meagre salaries.”

Dr Apaak indicated that he “omitted the name of the District as well as the District representative of the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS) to protect him/her from victimisation.”

In his view, the basic school system is collapsing under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

"Our public basic school system is collapsing, the sooner we all call on the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government to disburse the Capitation Grant, the better for the future of Ghana," he added.

Source: classfmonline.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Basic schools can't participate in sports because of lack of funds – Clement Apaak Basic schools can't participate in sports because of lack of funds – Clement Apa...

2 hours ago

Ghana is first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine Ghana is first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine

2 hours ago

Police chase NPP Youth Organiser for wearing military camouflage Police chase NPP Youth Organiser for wearing military camouflage

2 hours ago

Only buy bottled water registered by us – FDA Only buy bottled water registered by us – FDA

2 hours ago

Ghanas 45.0 inflation still high, were not out of the woods – Godfred Bokpin Ghana’s 45.0% inflation still high, we’re not out of the woods – Godfred Bokpin

2 hours ago

AR: Police retake statements of NDC executives who wore military camouflage attire at Mahamas campaign A/R: Police retake statements of NDC executives who wore military camouflage att...

3 hours ago

Govt officials frequently engage in corrupt practices with impunity – US Report Gov’t officials frequently engage in corrupt practices with impunity – US Report

3 hours ago

2020 presidential, parliamentary election was transparent, credible – US Report 2020 presidential, parliamentary election was transparent, credible – US Report

3 hours ago

US Report on Human Right cites Ghana Police Service for impunity, bribery and corruption US Report on Human Right cites Ghana Police Service for impunity, bribery and co...

3 hours ago

Judicial officials in Ghana accepted bribes to expedite or postpone cases, lost records, or issued favorable rulings for payer of the bribe — US report Judicial officials in Ghana accepted bribes to expedite or postpone cases, “lost...

Latest: News
body-container-line