Police chase NPP Youth Organiser for wearing military camouflage

The Ghana Police have invited the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha to assist with investigations after he was reportedly seen wearing a “military camouflage” during a Radio interview on March 13, 2023.

According to an invitation letter signed by the Upper West Regional Police Commander, ACP Prince Gabriel Waabu, Salam Mustapha is expected to report himself to the Wa Police, after he was seen wearing a “military camouflage” during an interview with Tuusung Radio in Wa on March 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, the National Youth Organizer who has indicated his readiness to honour the invitation and assist the police with investigations has refuted claims that his attire is a military uniform.

He also accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) elements of masterminding his invitation by the Police.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Salam Mustapha wrote: “I received this letter from the Police Commander to report to the Upper West Regional Police Command”.

“Due to some family circumstances, I couldn’t travel to Wa, but upon further communication, we subsequently arranged for me to meet the police at CID headquarters tomorrow at noon. I understand that the NDC petitioned the police to invite me because some officers of theirs were invited to answer questions on why they wore camouflage to campaign in the Ashanti Region.”

“I will honour the invitation tomorrow, but this equalisation attempt has failed. How the police failed to see the symbol of ‘true religion’ embossed on the shirt’s left breast pocket strikes me. How can a shirt bought in a shop in London with its label be described as military camouflage?” he stated.

—DGN online