Gov’t officials frequently engage in corrupt practices with impunity – US Report

The US Department of State has released its 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana.

A section of the report focuses on corruption and lack of transparency in government.

In that section, the report said although Ghana had laws to deal with corruption, government officials frequently engage in corrupt practices with impunity.

In the report, the US Department of State noted that there were numerous reports of government corruption.

“The law provides criminal penalties for corruption by government officials, but the government did not implement the law effectively, and officials frequently engaged in corrupt practices with impunity. There were numerous reports of government corruption. Corruption was present in all sectors of government, according to media and NGOs, including recruitment into the security services,” part of the report said.

The US Department of State 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana further cited a July report by the Ghana Integrity of Public Services Survey that revealed widespread corruption and waste of public funds.

The report concluded that corrupt practices resulted in more than five billion cedis ($346 million) of financial mismanagement, including misapplication and misappropriation of funds, theft, and procurement mismanagement.

Read the full US Department of State 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana below:

