2020 presidential, parliamentary election was transparent, credible – US Report

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO

The US Department of State has said it observed from international observers that the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections held in Ghana were not only credible but the outcome reflected the will of the people.

This is contained in the 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana released by the US Department of State.

In part of the report that focuses on the election and political participation, it said, “Domestic and international observers assessed the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections to be transparent, inclusive, credible, and reflecting the will of the people.”

According to the report some observers noted concerns regarding the misuse of incumbency, the lack of enforcement of regulations on campaign financing, and unequal access to state-owned media during the campaign.

Citing the media report of eight deaths in the 2020 general election, the report by the US Department of State expressed worry how the cases have not been solved.

The report also highlights how no perpetrator of the election violence has been brought to justice after more than two years.

It is clear in the report that as Ghana prepares for the 2024 general elections, necessary arrangements must be put in place to avoid a repetition of the violence of the last election or even worse.

Read the full US Department of State 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana below:

[Full text] US Department of State releases 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana

Journalist

Latest: News
