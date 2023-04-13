Judicial officials in Ghana accepted bribes to expedite or postpone cases, “lost” records, or issued favorable rulings for payer of the bribe — US report

13.04.2023 LISTEN

The US Department of State has released its 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana.

In the report, it said the judiciary in Ghana is subject to unlawful influence and corruption.

This the report said lead to many people being denied a fair public trial.

“While the constitution and law provide for an independent judiciary, the judiciary was subject to unlawful influence and corruption. Judicial officials reportedly accepted bribes to expedite or postpone cases, “lost” records, or issued favorable rulings for the payer of the bribe,” part of the US Department of State its 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana.

Despite the many problems the report uncovered, it acknowledged that the government of Ghana had high respect for courts and the work they do.

“A judicial complaints unit within the Ministry of Justice headed by a retired Supreme Court justice addressed complaints from the public, such as unfair treatment by a court or judge, unlawful arrest or detention, missing trial dockets, delayed trials and rendering of judgments, and bribery of judges. The government generally respected court orders,” the report noted.

In other parts of the report, the Ghana Police Service was cited for impunity as well as bribery and corruption.

“Impunity remained a significant problem in the Ghana Police Service, particularly regarding corruption and bribery. The investigation and complaints processes did not effectively address reports of abuses and bribery. Results of internal police investigations were almost never publicly released.

“Corruption, brutality, uneven training, lack of oversight, and an overburdened judicial system contributed to police impunity,” the report said.

Read the full US Department of State 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana below:

[Full text] US Department of State releases 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana