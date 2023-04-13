ModernGhana logo
US Report on Human Right cites Ghana Police Service for impunity, bribery and corruption

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The US Department of State has released its 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana.

Parts of the report note that while the Constitution of Ghana prohibits inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, and other related abuses, there were credible reports police beat and otherwise abused detained suspects and other citizens.

While the report found out that victims were often reluctant to file formal complaints, it also uncovered that the Police generally denied allegations or claimed the level of force used was justified.

In the report, the Ghana Police Service is accused of impunity as well as bribery and allegation offenses.

“Impunity remained a significant problem in the Ghana Police Service, particularly regarding corruption and bribery. The investigation and complaints processes did not effectively address reports of abuses and bribery. Results of internal police investigations were almost never publicly released.

“Corruption, brutality, uneven training, lack of oversight, and an overburdened judicial system contributed to police impunity,” the report said.

In addition, the report said the Police often failed to respond to reports of crimes. It said in many instances, police did not respond to complaints unless members of the public paid for police transportation and other operating expenses.

Meanwhile, the report acknowledged that the Office of the Inspector General of Police and the Police Professional Standards Board investigated claims of excessive force by police force members.

Read the full US Department of State 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana below:

[Full text] US Department of State releases 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana

