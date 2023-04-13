ModernGhana logo
Only buy bottled water registered by us – FDA

Only buy bottled water registered by us – FDA
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has advised the general public to only buy packaged and bottled water registered by the Authority.

The Authority reminded the public to check the registration status of packaged/bottled drinking water and all other regulated products from label of the product and the proper platform ( https://bit/ProPerFDA Verify) before purchase.

The caution follows a video posted on social media by an unknown person which suggested that some brands of bottled water have pH values which are out of the allowable pH range and, therefore, impure and not suitable for drinking.

The FDA, however, in a statement, educated that the allowable pH levels of drinking water according to the Ghana Standards Authority and World Health Organisation should be between 6.5 and 8.5. in other words, packaged and bottled water with a pH within this range and registered by the Authority are suitable for drinking.

