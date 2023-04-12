ModernGhana logo
My ‘do or die’ comment does not mean the NDC intends to inflict machete wounds on people - Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has emphasised that he does not wish to see any violence in the 2024 general elections.

Engaging delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Fanteakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, April 12, he indicated that his ‘do or die’ comment has been misinterpreted by the opponents.

According to the flagbearer hopeful of the largest opposition party, it does not mean he plans to cajole members of the party to inflict machete wounds on people in the next general election.

John Mahama told delegates and followers of the NDC that he only wants them to work harder to win the 2024 election.

“The 2024 general election is not a joke, that is why I said it is ‘do or die’. Some have twisted the do-or-die comment that we intend to inflict wounds on people with machetes, no, that is not do-or-die. Do-or-die means we have to work hard to win the elections at all cost. It doesn’t mean we are going to inflict machete wounds on people,” the former President said.

The explanation is coming after the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest of John Dramani Mahama for the ‘do or die’ comment.

The petition signed by the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B also wants the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia to be arrested.

