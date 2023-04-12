ModernGhana logo
NPP deliberately targeted NDC miners in ‘galamsey’ fight; now using their excavators to work for themselves but change is coming – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of deliberately targeting National Democratic Congress (NDC) miners in its galamsey fight.

According to Mr. Mahama, the NPP seized excavators belonging to NDC miners and gave them to NPP miners to engage in galamsey.

The former president who expressed disgust about the selective justice system in the galamsey fight indicated that a number of NDC miners have been imprisoned while their concessions have been released to NPP miners.

He made this statement while addressing branch and constituency executives of Atewa West and East constituencies on day two of his 3-day Eastern regional tour.

“Some of our young men were arrested and prosecuted for engaging in galamsey because they were not New Patriotic Party members. Some of our young men are in jail. Their excavators were seized because they were accused of engaging in illegal mining and the excavators handed over to NPP members for work. Everything has an end, we don’t do that, we are all Ghanaians and need to benefit from the natural resources. Change is coming so don’t worry,” Mr. Mahama stated.

