Late Asonaba Dapaah family fights children over funeral arrangements

Family members of the late Benjamin Asonaba Dapaah, a former Council of State member and founding member of the NPP party, are demanding explanations from the government over the purported funeral arrangements of their late son.

According to them, some radio stations in Kumasi are announcing the final funeral rites of the late statesman without any prior knowledge of the family.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Kumasi on Tuesday April 11, 2023, the Acting Family Head, Mr Mathew Kusi said the announcement had names of the President Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Chief of Staff among other high-profiled personalities in the country calling on people to grace the funeral rites.

The situation according to him comes as a huge surprise to the maternal and paternal families of the late Council of State Member.

Mr Kusi has therefore urged the general public to disregard any posters announcing the final funeral rites of their dead relative.

"The unanimous decision was taken by both the matrilineal and the patrilineal side of their late relative to call on the general public to disregard any such circulations.

"Even though our relative died in 2019, the family has not officially come out to announce the final funeral rites due to a pending court issue.

"The head of Asona family of Atwea, Yaw Opoku (currently in Italy), Obaapanin Akua Nfum, the only surviving sister of the late Asonaba’s mother, the entire Asona abusua as descendants of Ama Pokuaa and Yaa Yeboaah of Atwea and Agona Akrofonso, wish to state on record that no family member or elder of the family has engaged in any funeral preparation and to officially come out with the arrangements for the final funeral rites of our dead relative, the late Benjamin Asonaba Dapaah," he said.

Mr Kusi appealed to government to halt the final funeral rites if indeed they are preparing to do it and rather engaged the family of the deceased to avoid any problems.

The second daughter of the late Asonaba Dapaa, Madam Grace Dapaa in an interview with this reporter after the presser said eight of the twelve children of the deceased had been sidelined in all processes regarding their late father's funeral.

She appealed to the President to intervene in the situation and ensure the right is done.