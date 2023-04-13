ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.04.2023 Social News

Recent attacks on police officers by civilians inappropriate - Lecturer

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Recent attacks on police officers by civilians inappropriate - Lecturer
13.04.2023 LISTEN

A Lecturer at the Sociology and Social Work Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Hubert Bimpeh Asiedu has condemned the recent attacks on police officers by civilians at Kumawu.

The lecturer believes there could be a serious disruption in the country’s internal security architecture if civilians continue to openly attack police officers on duty.

His comment follows the surface of a video where some civilians were seen beating up a police officer at Kumawu.

The Police later arrested some six persons for attacking the police officer at the Wono Akotsosu checkpoint in the Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region on Friday, April 7.

The suspects are: Edward Boateng, Evans Addo, Yaw Kusi, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boateng and Emmanuel Mensah are assisting investigations now.

Speaking to this reporter on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Dr Asiedu however blamed the situation on what he described as the marred image of the Ghana Police Service.

He added that Ghanaians have gradually lost their respect for the police.

“To some extent, it looks like now most Ghanaians do not respect the police. Looking at some of the activities they have engaged themselves in over the years, like the collection of monies on the road. It also looks like some do not have tolerance when it comes to engaging drivers and civilians.

"The impression most Ghanaians have when they see police officers on the road is that, they are going for the money, this and other things have caused many to disrespect the police service," he stated.

He called on the Ghana Police Service to work on their integrity and restore their respect in the public.

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Dont assent to three revenue bills – IEAG, Organized Labour appeal to Akufo-Addo Don’t assent to three revenue bills – IEAG, Organized Labour appeal to Akufo-Add...

58 minutes ago

Nigerian trader jailed for six years for traffickingwomen to Ghana to engage in prostitution Nigerian trader jailed for six years for trafficking women to Ghana to engage in...

58 minutes ago

17-year-old, one other remanded into police custody for robbery 17-year-old, one other remanded into police custody for robbery 

58 minutes ago

Drivers mate jailed 8years for defiling minor in guest houses Driver’s mate jailed 8years for defiling minor in guest houses 

1 hour ago

Weija-Gbawe: Concerned NPP members reject desperate, ambitious, diabolic CODA CEO Lawyer Shaib Weija-Gbawe: Concerned NPP members reject ‘desperate, ambitious, diabolic’ CODA ...

1 hour ago

Government desperately imposing tax on bet winnings out of frustration — Bettors Government desperately imposing tax on bet winnings out of frustration — Bettors

2 hours ago

Former GRNMA president blames government over UK red listing of Ghana health workers Former GRNMA president blames government over UK red listing of Ghana health wor...

2 hours ago

Recent attacks on police officers by civilians inappropriate - Lecturer Recent attacks on police officers by civilians inappropriate - Lecturer

2 hours ago

Late Asonaba Dapaah family fights children over funeral arrangements Late Asonaba Dapaah family fights children over funeral arrangements

4 hours ago

Full text US Department of State releases 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana [Full text] US Department of State releases 2022 Country Report on Human Rights ...

Latest: News
body-container-line