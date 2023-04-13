Government desperately imposing tax on bet winnings out of frustration — Bettors

The convener for a group calling itself Concerned Betters of Ghana (CBOG), Mr Richard Aguda says government is desperately imposing a tax on bet winnings out of frustration.

Mr Aguda believes the current economic recession has dazed authorities in the country forcing them to scramble for anything to survive.

"If the government think it was easy to win a bet, why not allow its appointees to bet with state money and use the earnings to develop the country?" he quizzed.

He said this on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Mr Aguda however said while they are not against the collection of tax, the implementation of this particular tax was misconceived.

"I personally believe whoever lead the introduction of the tax measure has little knowledge of how the bet industry works.

"Just imagine I use Gh¢10,000 to win a bet totalling Gh¢ 11,000 and government decides to take 10 per cent from the money, the tax component will affect the principal money I used to get the earning, who does that, who tax principal money?" he intimated.

He therefore called on the government to review the percentage downwards or they stage a demonstration.

Government as part of efforts to expand the tax base and increase domestic tax revenue has introduced a 10 per cent tax on bet winnings.

The tax component which has been approved by parliament already means gamblers should be ready to have 10% of their earnings withheld as tax should the President assent to the newly passed bill by Parliament.