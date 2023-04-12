‘The victory of Bawumia is sealed and there's nothing anyone can do; he'll win 10 regions’ — Pastor

12.04.2023 LISTEN

Kumasi-based pastor, Reverend Paul Kusi Appiah, known for his accurate predictions in previous elections, has tipped Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become the next President of Ghana.

He said God has ordained Dr. Mahama to lead the country as President, wondering why some men of God have failed to see the revelation.

"I wonder why some Prophets can't see the power of victory showing towards Bawumia. I don't know if we have five Gods or so. The victory of Bawumia is sealed and there is nothing anyone can do about it," The Asenua-based Pastor boldly predicted.

Reverend Paul Kusi Appiah, the Founder and Leader of the Charismatic Temple International Ministry, confidently predicted that Dr Bawumia will win most of the regions.

"Dr Bawumia has already won the elections in the realms of the spirit; he will be the most loved President ever because he will sweep 10 regions out of the 16 in 2024," he said.

He also said Ghana will experience significant economic transformation with the discovery of more oil.

"Ghana will see massive economic transformation as God will bless this country with the discovery of more oil," he added.

Reverend Kusi Appiah has a high reputation for accurate prophecies in previous elections, including the decisive 2016 and 2020 elections.