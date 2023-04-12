ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.04.2023 Social News

‘The victory of Bawumia is sealed and there's nothing anyone can do; he'll win 10 regions’ — Pastor

The victory of Bawumia is sealed and there's nothing anyone can do; he'll win 10 regions — Pastor
12.04.2023 LISTEN

Kumasi-based pastor, Reverend Paul Kusi Appiah, known for his accurate predictions in previous elections, has tipped Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become the next President of Ghana.

He said God has ordained Dr. Mahama to lead the country as President, wondering why some men of God have failed to see the revelation.

"I wonder why some Prophets can't see the power of victory showing towards Bawumia. I don't know if we have five Gods or so. The victory of Bawumia is sealed and there is nothing anyone can do about it," The Asenua-based Pastor boldly predicted.

Reverend Paul Kusi Appiah, the Founder and Leader of the Charismatic Temple International Ministry, confidently predicted that Dr Bawumia will win most of the regions.

"Dr Bawumia has already won the elections in the realms of the spirit; he will be the most loved President ever because he will sweep 10 regions out of the 16 in 2024," he said.

He also said Ghana will experience significant economic transformation with the discovery of more oil.

"Ghana will see massive economic transformation as God will bless this country with the discovery of more oil," he added.

Reverend Kusi Appiah has a high reputation for accurate prophecies in previous elections, including the decisive 2016 and 2020 elections.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

36 minutes ago

Full text US Department of State releases 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana [Full text] US Department of State releases 2022 Country Report on Human Rights ...

47 minutes ago

Lets set-up at Dialysis Center in each region – IMaHs Dialysis Nurse Let’s set-up at Dialysis Center in each region – IMaH’s Dialysis Nurse

47 minutes ago

NPP deliberately targeted NDC miners in galamsey fight; now using their excavators to work for themselves but change is coming – Mahama NPP deliberately targeted NDC miners in ‘galamsey’ fight; now using their excava...

47 minutes ago

Sefwi Bekwai: Two persons shot, one other brutalised by police for demanding release of pragyia rider Sefwi Bekwai: Two persons shot, one other brutalised by police for demanding rel...

47 minutes ago

MTN apologises for data zone bundle suspension MTN apologises for data zone bundle suspension

2 hours ago

GUTA President, Dr. Joseph Obeng GUTA urge traders to adjust prices of goods downward after inflation significant...

2 hours ago

The victory of Bawumia is sealed and there's nothing anyone can do; he'll win 10 regions — Pastor ‘The victory of Bawumia is sealed and there's nothing anyone can do; he'll win 1...

2 hours ago

Dare not attempt to cheat, we're bringing our own referee to the ring — Mahama warns NPP ahead of 2024 polls ‘Dare not attempt to cheat, we're bringing our own referee to the ring — Mahama ...

2 hours ago

Mahama warns against Ghana's debt cancellation decision, says it would harm future generations Mahama warns against Ghana's debt cancellation decision, says it would harm futu...

2 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama My ‘do or die’ comment does not mean the NDC intends to inflict machete wounds o...

Latest: News
body-container-line