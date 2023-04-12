ModernGhana logo
Sefwi Bekwai: Two persons shot, one other brutalised by police for demanding release of pragyia rider

Two persons have been shot and another brutalised by the police in Sefwi Bekwai in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region for allegedly pelting stones at them.

The alleged shooting incident occurred on Easter Monday when a section of the youth besieged the Bekwai police station to demand the release of 20-year-old Kwabena Gyapong, a pragyia rider who was allegedly brutalised by the Bekwai Police Patrol team and later put behind bars.

According to reports, the pragyia rider was riding towards Sefwi Sorano off the Sefwi Dwinase road when the police ordered him to stop for a search on his tricycle.

His attempt to resist the police’s operation generated a heated squabble between them such that Kwabena Gyapong gave one of the policemen a headbutt which triggered his immediate arrest.

However, when the news broke out to the youth, especially the Pragyia riders, they rushed to the Bekwai police station to attack the police to get the injured victim, Kwabena Gyapong released.

Citi News‘ checks indicate that the pelting of stones against the police however compelled them to fire guns at the aggrieved youth.

Two persons, a male and a female sustained various degrees of injuries in the process and have since been hospitalised at the Green Shield Hospital in Sefwi Bekwai for treatment.

Kwabena Atta Gyebi, one of the victims described his ordeal “the Police Commander instructed them to do this to us. The bullets were not rubber but live ones. The first bullet hit my leg, he did not stop at that, he went ahead to shoot at my hand.”

Father of two of the victims, Nana Gyebi expressed disappointment in the police and asked for authorities to take them on for it.

Meanwhile, the Sefwi Bekwai police command even though will not speak on record has denied the allegation of shooting incidents.

-citinewsroom

