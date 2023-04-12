I promise to use my knowledge, experience to make Ghana better when elected president – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has indicated that he does not want to make unnecessary promises in his bid to become President of Ghana again.

He has stressed that the only promise he wants to make to Ghanaians is that he is ready to work hard to use his knowledge and experience to help move the country forward.

“Me, I don’t promise….The only promise I make is about my knowledge, experience, and hard work to work for the people of Ghana if elected president [again],” John Dramani Mahama said.

The flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress said this on Wednesday, April 12, during an engagement with delegates at Osino in the Fanteakwa South Constituency of the Eastern Region.

He commenced his tour of the Eastern Region on Tuesday and has interacted with a number of party delegates in the region.

While many regard John Dramani Mahama as the favourite to win the NDC flagbearer elections, he is aware of the top opposition he will face from other aspirants, especially Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

As a result, he has been touring various regions in the country where he has been putting in the effort to get delegates to vote for him when they go to the polls on May 13.