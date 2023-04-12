‘Dare not attempt to cheat, we're bringing our own referee to the ring — Mahama warns NPP ahead of 2024 polls

Former President John Dramani Mahama has issued a stern warning to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of election 2024.

He said the ruling should abort its negative intention to cheat in the 2024 general election, as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not sit aloof.

Speaking at a meeting with delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Upper Manya Krobo on Tuesday, Mahama, who is aspiring to be the Presidential candidate for the NDC expressed concern over the appointment of known NPP members to the Electoral Commission.

“...they are appointing their own party people. I mean people who are known NPP people onto the Electoral Commission,” he said.

Mahama stated that the appointment of known NPP members may suggest that the governing party plans to cheat in the 2024 election. He warns the ruling NPP not to dare to cheat, as the NDC is prepared to face off anyone squarely.

“2024 is going to be a different election. We are not going to take anything for granted. ….NDC in 2024, we are taking our own referee into the ring. We’re not going to sit down and let anybody cheat us….I can assure them that they dare not attempt to cheat. We don’t want to cheat anybody and we don’t want anybody to cheat us. Because I know that if the election is free, fair and clean I have no doubt in my mind that NDC will win the election of 2024,” he stated.

Mr. Mahama calls on supporters of the NDC to unite after the primaries and work together to ensure that the party retains the seat in Upper Manya Krobo.

“..and so we are going to be vigilant. We are going to have our eyes open like the eagle.There is no ballot paper that is going to come from anywhere and enter that ballot box. The will of the Ghanaian people will be what is recorded and I know that NDC will emerge victorious. But it will all depend on our hard work. We’re going to train all of you,” he said.

He added, “…that night of 7th December 2024 none of us is going to sleep until all the results are counted and I am sure before dawn of 8th December 2024 we would have got all our results and we will be able to tell all of you in the branches that NDC has won the election”.