ILO Accelerator Lab Programme trains 400 artisanal fishers and employers on forced labour in commercial marine fishing

ILO National Project Officer, Emmanuel Kwame Mensah, sharing knowledge with Participants at the Workshop

12.04.2023

Towards achieving Target 8.7. of the UN Sustainable Development Goal on Decent Work and Economic growth (SDG 8), the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Projects Office in Ghana has conducted capacity building workshops for four marine fishing districts in the Western Region.

The training programme held in Sekondi, Dixcove, Axim and Half-Asini in collaboration with the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC).

The fisheries sector plays a vital role in economic growth, livelihoods, and nutrition in Ghana. It generates about US$1 billion and contributes 4.5 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) annually. In addition, the fisheries sector is an important source of foreign exchange. Ghana’s export earnings from fish and fishery products is estimated at US$60 million per annum. With a marine coastline of 550 kilometres, the fishing industry plays a major part in the livelihoods of several households and communities. Fishing is the mainstay of about 10 percent of the population.

The training was designed to empower artisanal commercial marine fishers and fish processors to identify and prevent decent work deficits and instil the fundamental principles and rights at work in the fishing industry. Guided by the workshop facilitator, Kwame Mensah, participants acquired knowledge on the indicators of forced labour and how these indicators manifested in their work as fishers and informal sector employers.

They shared their experiences on how poor living and working conditions, including inadequate occupational safety and health, absence of social security and pension arrangements, debt bondage and other forms of forced labour may be manifesting in their work. The workshop also elaborated on the need to strengthen decent work components such as social protection, social dialogue, and freedom of association (formation of unions) in the marine fishing sector.

The President of GNCFC, Joojo Solomon, applauded the ILO for providing technical assistance to artisanal fishers in Ghana and urged all canoe owners and fishers to prevent the prevalence of forced labour in the fishing industry. He called for more support for fishers to sustain the industry for the well-being of the many coastal communities in Ghana that depend on fishing for livelihood and economic development.

The ILO National Programme Coordinator on the 8.7. Accelerator Lab Programme Emmanuel Kwame Mensah, who took participants through the training, urged the canoe owners not to abuse the rights of their workers but give them a fair share of gains made from their hard work at sea.

The ILO is the UN Specialised Agency promoting decent work across the world; working with government, employers and workers to ensure the elimination of forced labour and human trafficking from the place of work.