Kumasi: Three major construction works halted over Ghana's debt restructuring

Construction works on three major projects in the Ashanti Region have been halted due to a lack of funds to continue.

The projects include phase two of the Kumasi International Airport, phase two of the Kejetia Central Market redevelopment project, and the 500-bed capacity Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Citi News sources indicate the Finance Ministry has since December 2022 not been releasing funds towards the construction of the projects which has led to some 2000 workers being laid off.

Many residents in Kumasi fear that just like many other projects in the past, work could be abandoned on the three projects and have thus urged authorities to find a way of ensuring work resumes as early as possible.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Samuel Pyne in an interview with Citi News said the projects have been put on hold because of the government's ongoing debt restructuring as part of the IMF support the country is seeking.

“I don’t want to use the word stalled because it has been put on hold purposely because the government is doing a restructuring of our debt profile and most of these contracts fall under the projects that have been put on hold, and it is not only the Kumasi Central Market phase two nor the Maternity and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Work will resume after the completion of the debt restructuring programme.”

—citinewsroom