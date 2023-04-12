Aristocrats pay courtesy call on new Juaben Omanhene

Aristocrats, a non-political professional group based in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua has paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III at the Hwidiem and Yiadom palace in Koforidua.

The visit according to the group was to formally introduce themselves to Daasebre and also to congratulate him on his elevation to the Prominent Hwidiem and Yiadom stool.

The groups further used the opportunity brief Omanhene about the projects they have embarked on since the inception of the group.

Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III was elated about the visit and promised his unflinching support to the group. He admonished the group to unite and continue to serve humanity.

The group also promised to undertake some projects in New Juaben as part of their community commitment.

The visit was led by the Chairman of Aristocrats, some executives and members of the Association.