Ken Ofori-Atta holds productive meetings with IMF, others as gov’t pushes for a bailout

The government of Ghana is doing all it can to secure the support programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bolster the country’s economy.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and other officials are currently in Washington, D.C to push the agenda.

In a post by the Finance Ministry on Twitter on Wednesday, April 12, it said the Finance Minister has managed to hold very productive meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), among others.

“Very productive meetings so far at the #SpringMeeting2023 with the IMF, IFC & JICA, among others. Grateful for the strong cooperation from our bilateral and multilateral partners,” the post by the Finance Ministry said.

Ghana run to the International Monetary Fund in July 2022 when the economy came to its knees with the citizenry subjected to severe hardships.

Although government believes the crisis has been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the opposition party has always maintained that it is the doing of the government and how it has mismanaged the affairs of the country.

Despite securing a staff-level agreement with the IMF in December last year, it has been very difficult to secure a board-level agreement four months into 2023.

After the successful meetings at the #SpringMeeting2023, it is still unclear when Ghana will receive board-level approval for the IMF deal.