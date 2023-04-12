Inflation in Ghana drops to 45%

Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim

Inflation in Ghana has continued its downward trend in March according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, April 12, Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim said Inflation dropped to 45% in March.

The significant drop from 52.8% in February means that things are gradually picking up.

"The rate of Inflation for March 2023 stood at 45.0%. This indicates a 7.8% drop relative to the rate that was recorded in the month of February 2023. In February 2023 we recorded a rate of 52.8% and in January 2023 we record 53.6%. So we are seeing a sharper decline in the rate of Inflation between February 2023 and March 2023,” Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim said at the press conference.

In his address, the Government Statistician disclosed that the Western North Region recorded the highest inflation in the month of March.

Meanwhile, the Volta Region recorded the least rate of inflation in the month under review.

“From a regional perspective we identify the Western North recording the highest rate of inflation of 67% and the Volta Region recording the least rate of Inflation of 25.6%,” Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim announced on Wednesday.