ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Collapsed building kills two at Adansi Asilevikrom

Social News AR: Collapsed building kills two at Adansi Asilevikrom
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Two people have perished after a teachers' quarters collapsed on them at Adansi Asilevikrom in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti region.

The deceased are 36-year-old Mawutor Atsu and 40-year-old William Okyere.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, during communal labour to pull down the weak structure.

The seven-bedroom house's roof, according to an eyewitness, Mr Prince Agboku, had been ripped off during a heavy downpour and the community decided to pull it down and reconstruct it.

In the process, Mr Agboku who was part of the communal labour told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that, the building collapsed on them, killing one on the spot while the other died at the hospital where he was rushed for medical treatment.

The bodies have been deposited at the New Edubiase Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Source: Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

The late Hajia Amama Shaibu Bawumia mourns former NPP NR Women’s Organizer

1 hour ago

Consider my work and give me another term – Dafeamekpor begs NDC delegates Consider my work and give me another term – Dafeamekpor begs NDC delegates

1 hour ago

NPP destroying Ghana with loans; how long will the voracious borrowers live? – Mahama ‘NPP destroying Ghana with loans; how long will the voracious borrowers live?’ –...

1 hour ago

Bryan Acheampong should be ashamed of himself – Joseph Yammin Bryan Acheampong should be ashamed of himself – Joseph Yammin

1 hour ago

NPP run to petition CID to arrest Mahama over do or die election comment NPP run to petition CID to arrest Mahama over ‘do or die’ election comment

2 hours ago

TEWU threatens strike by 15 April over professional and skills development allawa TEWU threatens strike by 15 April over professional and skills development allaw...

3 hours ago

Prof. Lord Mensah Giving timelines for IMF deal creates chaos, uncertainties in the minds of Ghana...

3 hours ago

Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe Ghana won’t benefit from IMF deal due to recklessness of NPP gov’t – Edudzi Tame...

3 hours ago

WR: 'We will surely get you' — Police chase robbers who attacked money collection point at Anyinase W/R: 'We will surely get you' — Police chase robbers who attacked money collecti...

4 hours ago

Bawku already has a heavy security presence to calm ethnic tensions. By Nipah Dennis AFP Ghana sends reinforcements to north border after shooting

Latest: News
body-container-line