Ghana must be ready for the pain that will come with IMF deal – Prof. Lord Mensah

Prof. Lord Mensah

Economist and professor at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Lord Mensah has opined that the country will surely go through difficult time after securing a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to him, the country must accept the pain that will come with the deal and hope that there will be some reward in the end.

“It is quite a complex situation looking at what is happening and the conditions that have been given to Ghana, contingent on the debt restructuring.

“It will come with pains but we will take the pain and we hope there will be a reward to that pain,” Prof. Lord Mensah said during a discussion on TV3 on Wednesday, April 12.

Meanwhile, the economist has urged government to desist from giving timelines for the board-level agreement.

He is of the view that if government gives timelines and fails to seal the deal it creates chaos and uncertainties in the minds of the Ghanaian people.

“Stop giving timelines because you create chaos and uncertainties in the minds of the people,” Prof. Lord Mensah stressed.

Ghana run to the International Monetary Fund in July 2022 when the economy came to its knees with the citizenry subjected to severe hardships.

Although government believes the crisis has been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the opposition party has always maintained that it is the doing of the government and how it has mismanaged the affairs of the country.

Despite securing a staff-level agreement with the IMF in December last year, it has been very difficult to secure a board-level agreement four months into 2023.