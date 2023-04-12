TEWU threatens strike by 15 April over professional and skills development allawa

Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU) has served notice to withdraw its services over the delay in the payment of the professional and skills development allowance for its members.

According to the Union, together with its members in the Ghana Education Service (GES) it has waited for stakeholders involved to address the issue to no avail.

A statement issued by the Union signed by its Secretary, Mark Dankyira Korankye, noted: “We have come to the conclusion that although processes leading to the payment of the allowance have been concluded, our Employer and the Government side are deliberately frustrating the union’s effort in getting this legitimate for our members.”

It noted that leadership of the Union can no more hold the pressure mounting on them by members.

It, therefore, served notice that if no pragmatic steps are put in place towards payment of the allowances, it will withdraw its services.

“If by 15 April 2023, we do not hear of pragmatic and positive measures put in place to ensure payment of the allowances, we will have no option than to resume our strike action which was suspended on 5 January 2023, in good faith and full of trust which has been broken on the side of government,” the statement added.

TEWU, whose members include bursars, cooks, cleaners, administrators, accountants, auditors, among others, called off its nationwide strike last year after a meeting with stakeholders to discuss their grievances.

A committee was set up to deliberate on their grievances after it had called off the strike.

On Wednesday, 13 January 2021, TEWU went on a similar strike over the government’s failure to finalise their conditions of service.

Source: classfmonline.com