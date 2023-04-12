ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UE/R: Keep cooking while we address your concerns – GSFP beg caterers

Education UER: Keep cooking while we address your concerns – GSFP beg caterers
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council for the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), has commended caterers in the region for their patience despite the delays in the disbursement of arrears.

The Council has also assured caterers in the region that steps are currently underway to address their concerns.

“I wish to assure caterers in the Region that the Managers of the programme share in their plight and have initiated steps to resolve the problem as soon as possible,” a statement issued by the regional Co-ordinating Council of the GSFP, signed by its co-ordinator Georgina Ayamba, on Tuesday, 11 April 2022, said.

It also assured caterers in the region that it has made a “proposal to the government to review upward the amount currently paid” to them which is receiving attention.

It, therefore, pleaded with caterers under the programme to “continue to cook for the children whiles their legitimate concerns are being addressed.”

Source: classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

The late Hajia Amama Shaibu Bawumia mourns former NPP NR Women’s Organizer

1 hour ago

Consider my work and give me another term – Dafeamekpor begs NDC delegates Consider my work and give me another term – Dafeamekpor begs NDC delegates

1 hour ago

NPP destroying Ghana with loans; how long will the voracious borrowers live? – Mahama ‘NPP destroying Ghana with loans; how long will the voracious borrowers live?’ –...

1 hour ago

Bryan Acheampong should be ashamed of himself – Joseph Yammin Bryan Acheampong should be ashamed of himself – Joseph Yammin

1 hour ago

NPP run to petition CID to arrest Mahama over do or die election comment NPP run to petition CID to arrest Mahama over ‘do or die’ election comment

2 hours ago

TEWU threatens strike by 15 April over professional and skills development allawa TEWU threatens strike by 15 April over professional and skills development allaw...

3 hours ago

Prof. Lord Mensah Giving timelines for IMF deal creates chaos, uncertainties in the minds of Ghana...

3 hours ago

Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe Ghana won’t benefit from IMF deal due to recklessness of NPP gov’t – Edudzi Tame...

3 hours ago

WR: 'We will surely get you' — Police chase robbers who attacked money collection point at Anyinase W/R: 'We will surely get you' — Police chase robbers who attacked money collecti...

4 hours ago

Bawku already has a heavy security presence to calm ethnic tensions. By Nipah Dennis AFP Ghana sends reinforcements to north border after shooting

Latest: News
body-container-line