UE/R: Keep cooking while we address your concerns – GSFP beg caterers

The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council for the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), has commended caterers in the region for their patience despite the delays in the disbursement of arrears.

The Council has also assured caterers in the region that steps are currently underway to address their concerns.

“I wish to assure caterers in the Region that the Managers of the programme share in their plight and have initiated steps to resolve the problem as soon as possible,” a statement issued by the regional Co-ordinating Council of the GSFP, signed by its co-ordinator Georgina Ayamba, on Tuesday, 11 April 2022, said.

It also assured caterers in the region that it has made a “proposal to the government to review upward the amount currently paid” to them which is receiving attention.

It, therefore, pleaded with caterers under the programme to “continue to cook for the children whiles their legitimate concerns are being addressed.”

Source: classfmonline.com