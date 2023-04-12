NPP run to petition CID to arrest Mahama over ‘do or die’ election comment

ModernGhana logo
The National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has given hints of the party’s decision to petition the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the arrest and prosecution of former President John Dramani Mahama over his infamous ‘do-or-die’ comment.

Nana Boakye said Mr Mahama needs to be arrested for inciting political violence.

He explained that the petition has also cited the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia for asking party supporters to sacrifice their lives for the victory of the NDC in the 2024 general elections

Mr. Mahama before the 2020 general elections said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will face the NPP boot for boot if they attempt to intimidate them with hoodlums.

Mr Boakye gave these hints while speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Tuesday, April 2023.

According to the NPP National Organiser, “former President, John Mahama, is on record to have said for the 2020 general elections, it’s boot for boot, and 2024 general elections it’s going to be a do-or-die affair” insisting that those utterances could incite violence in the country.

He disclosed, “We [NPP] are forwarding a petition to the police CID.

“We are calling for the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of former President John Dramani Mahama for all these comments that he has made.

“We are of the view that it undermines national security and the peace that we are enjoying, it undermines our democratic stability”.

Source: Classfmonline.com

