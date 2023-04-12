ModernGhana logo
Giving timelines for IMF deal creates chaos, uncertainties in the minds of Ghanaians – Lord Mensah to gov't

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A Professor at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Lord Mensah has advised the government to stop giving timelines when it will receive a board-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to him, giving timelines only creates chaos and uncertainty in the minds of the Ghanaian people when the date elapses without any positive result.

He is of the view that although things have progressed since last year, it’s not been easy for the government in its efforts to secure the IMF deal.

“It is quite a complex situation looking at what is happening and the conditions that have been given to Ghana, contingent on the debt restructuring,” Prof. Lord Mensah said during an engagement on TV3 on Wednesday, April 12.

The economist continued, “Stop giving timelines because you create chaos and uncertainties in the minds of the people.”

Meanwhile, a private legal practitioner and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe says he is not expecting things to get better even if the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seal the deal for Ghana.

In his view, the recklessness of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will make it impossible for anything to change.

“…the current managers of the economy, to the extent that they continue the recklessness, nothing will come out of the IMF deal,” Edudzi Tamekloe on the same platform.

