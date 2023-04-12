Ghana won’t benefit from IMF deal due to recklessness of NPP gov’t – Edudzi Tamekloe

A private legal practitioner and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe says he is not expecting things to get better even when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seal the deal for Ghana.

In his view, the recklessness of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will make it impossible for anything good to happen.

He is of the opinion that even after Ghana receives board-level approval from the IMF, the economic woes of the country will persist since Akufo-Addo led government has refused to accept its reckless borrowing and expenditure as the cause of the crisis.

“…the current managers of the economy, to the extent that they continue the recklessness, nothing will come out of the IMF deal,” Edudzi Tamekloe said during an engagement on TV3 on Wednesday, April 12.

The NDC members continued, “why is Dr. Bawumia, the economic messiah not talking? Why is Dr. Bawumia quiet, why is he no longer delivering the lectures?”

Ghana run to the International Monetary Fund in July 2022 when the economy came to its knees with the citizenry subjected to severe hardships.

Although government believes the crisis has been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the opposition party has always maintained that it is the doing of the government and how it has mismanaged the affairs of the country.

Despite securing a staff-level agreement with the IMF in December last year, it has been very difficult to secure a board-level agreement four months into 2023.