W/R: 'We will surely get you' — Police chase robbers who attacked money collection point at Anyinase

The Western Regional Police Command is on high alert to deal with criminals in the area.

The police is on an operation to arrest robbers who attacked and robbed a cash collection point at Anyinase near Essiama.

The robbery occurred on Tuesday, April 11, with the gang of robbers running away with a huge sum of money.

Information gathered so far has revealed that the robbers were on motorbikes.

After entering the premises of the cash collection point under the pretext of transacting business, they later threatened the workers at gunpoint and forced them to hand over the huge sum of money.

After taking over the case, the Police in the Western Region has given the assurance that they will do everything to bring the robbers to book.

In a statement giving assurance to the victims and the public, the Police indicated that “intelligence operations is ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested and we will surely get them.”